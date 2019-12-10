Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has revealed that the board didn’t want a foreigner taking over as head coach after Mickey Arthur’s departure.

This was mainly due to the language barrier as a local coach would be able to communicate with the players a lot better.

Ultimately, Misbah-ul-Haq was made head coach and chief selector in September.

“As far as coaching is concerned, we wanted to have a Pakistani in charge because we want to ensure that there is proper communication between the players which is a difficult thing to achieve in presence of a foreigner,” Mani told Cricket Pakistan.

