Veteran pace bowler Umar Gul has thanked Sri Lanka for playing a big role in helping bring Test cricket back to Pakistan.
Pakistan will play their first Test match on home soil in 10 years when they take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.
Umar also noted that whatever the outcome of the series, “cricket will be the eventual winner”.
“I am extremely excited to see Test cricket returning to Pakistan. I welcome the Sri Lankan team in Pakistan. I want to thank them for their help in the revival of Test cricket in our beloved country,” Umar was quoted as saying by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.
“It was always an honour for me to play international cricket in Pakistan and I can’t wait to see this Test series. I request all cricket fans to support both teams since cricket will be the eventual winner.”
