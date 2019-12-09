Emotional Shoaib Malik knew Test cricket would return to Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik admitted that he is “feeling very emotional” about the fact that Test cricket is returning to Pakistan.

Pakistan will play their first Test match on home soil in 10 years when they take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

Malik, who was part of the last Test series Pakistan hosted in March 2009, noted that he never lost hope on Test cricket coming back to Pakistan.

“Test cricket coming back to Pakistan is quite an emotional moment for me. When I retired from red-ball cricket, I knew I was letting go, at a certain level, the essence of cricket,” Malik was quoted as saying by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“I knew Test cricket will return to Pakistan Inshallah but now that it’s here, I’m feeling very emotional.

“I wish I was there in person to witness this but also see our stadiums filled with fans and enjoy a long form of cricket in this era of fast life.

“I must thank the Sri Lankan team and the Sri Lankan Board for taking this step and playing an instrumental role in bringing international cricket back to our country and to our people. We will never forget, may that time never come, but Inshallah you will find us hand in hand with Sri Lanka and their people in times of need.”

Meanwhile, Malik will also feature in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being picked by the Peshawar Zalmi in the diamond category of the draft, which was held in Lahore on December 6.

