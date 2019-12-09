Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal congratulated Fawad Alam and Usman Khan Shinwari on being included in the Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad, a veteran batsman, has been in superb form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

Shinwari, meanwhile, has represented Pakistan in 17 ODIs and 16 Twenty20 Internationals, but has yet to make his Test debut.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Shinwari, a left-arm seamer who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has taken 15 wickets in six matches at an average of 25.33.

Just saw our test team vs SL n a huge congrts to @Usmanshinwari6 n @iamfawadalam25 on their comback! 👏🏼 lets go team 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/IEUcNfxNqK — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) December 7, 2019

“Just saw our test team vs Sri Lanka and a huge congratulations to Usman Khan Shinwari and Fawad Alam on their comeback! Let’s go team,” Akmal said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Meanwhile, Akmal was retained by the Quetta Gladiators for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Shinwari transferred from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...