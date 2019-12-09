Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran batsman Fawad Alam believes that prayers and Allah’s blessing were among the reasons why he was included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in sublime form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

While he admitted that being overlooked for such a long period of time was a bitter pill to swallow, he pointed out that praying, Allah’s blessing and constant support from everyone helped him put up the strong performances that enabled him to get back into the Test team.

“It’s a great feeling, I can’t express it in words. I am feeling really happy to be making a comeback after such a long time,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Performing is a blessing from Allah.

“Of course it’s sad when you work hard and perform and you don’t get selected but you have to look forward. I always thought that I need to perform next season and keep performing and knocking on the door. Sometime, that door will open and thanks to Allah it happened.

“I have received a lot of support and love. I think this is the result of duas (prayers). This also motivated me to not fall down and to keep working hard. I am thankful to all those people who expressed their love and support for me and please keep praying for me and supporting me so that I can do well for myself and for Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...