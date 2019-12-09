Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has thanked Sri Lanka for helping bring Test cricket back to the country.

Pakistan will play their first Test match on home soil in 10 years when they take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

In addition to thanking Sri Lanka, Afridi praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for delivering on its promise to revive Test cricket in Pakistan.

“I would like to thank the Sri Lanka cricket board for sending their team for the Test series, and I also want to thank the PCB for their efforts in ensuring the series takes place in Pakistan. It’s due to the PCB’s untiring efforts and resolve that Test cricket is being restored in the country,” Afridi was quoted as saying by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“Countries and boards must always support each other. In the past we have stood firm with Sri Lanka in all our cricket commitments and I am happy they have reciprocated our support.

“Fans want to see Test cricket since it is the ultimate and most historic format of the game. I am sure all stakeholders have made adequate arrangements to make the occasion successful. I hope the fans have an easy passage to the stadium and can get to enjoy the game.

“I wish the very best to both teams and also wish the best to PCB and hope they make this a memorable event and occasion for all cricket fans.”

Meanwhile, Afridi was retained by the Multan Sultans for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...