Fans can see their heroes in action – Which Pakistan legend said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that fans will be able to see their heroes in action during the upcoming Test series between the national team and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will play their first Test match on home soil in 10 years when they take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

“It is indeed a great occasion, Pakistan is a sporting nation and we love cricket. Sri Lanka team coming to Pakistan for Test matches is a big achievement and fantastic news for cricket fans who can see their heroes play in front of them,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“I have some wonderful memories of playing cricket in Pakistan, I really hope this series will turnout well and we will see some good quality Test cricket which will be enjoyed by all.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Moin Khan makes funny remark about kids skipping school to watch Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...