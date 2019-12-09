Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has hilariously said that children will skip school to watch the upcoming Test series between the national team and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Moin recalled how he and many other players used to miss school to watch legends like Imran Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Wasim Akram in action.

He now expects kids to do the same since Test cricket will be returning to Pakistan after 10 years.

“This series will not only mark the return of Test cricket in the country, but will also initiate the process of Pakistan’s ascendency in the pinnacle format of the game. You have to play regularly at your home grounds to become a force to be reckoned with which was something Pakistan missed for over 10 years,” Moin was quoted as saying by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“We all fell in love with this game after watching the greats of ours times before our own eyes. Lot of us used to miss schools, colleges or universities to watch Test cricket and catch a glimpse of stars like Imran Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and so many others.

“Though I don’t condone bunking schools now, but that culture will be back when younger kids and teenagers will fill in the stands to watch top-class players like Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq and Yasir Shah.

“While I thank Sri Lanka for breaking the ice, I will not shy away from appreciating the hard work of the PCB who made this happen. A lot must have happened behind the scenes, which we are not aware of, but the results do indicate that their efforts have come to fruition.”

