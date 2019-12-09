‘I can’t wait for the first ball to be bowled’ – Which Pakistan star said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has admitted that he is extremely excited for the historic Test series between the national team and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

“Ten years is a long wait and it is about to end, I can’t wait for the first ball to be bowled,” Latif was quoted as saying by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release. “I am especially happy for the next generation of cricketers as they will now be able to see their Test cricketers in action at their home grounds and understand why Test cricket is so critical to the global reputation and standing of the team and the players.

“Likewise, the present day cricketers will also get the real feel of Test cricket when they will play in front of their fans, families and media, which will give them that extra motivation they have been missing while playing offshore.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...