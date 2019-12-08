Which Pakistan player is Faisal Iqbal backing to shine against Sri Lanka?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal is backing Fawad Alam to shine in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Wednesday.

Faisal also congratulated Fawad on his return to the Test team.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“All the best Fawad Alam, make the most of it!” Faisal tweeted.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

