Which Pakistan player has Mohammad Hafeez congratulated and why?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has congratulated veteran batsman Fawad Alam after he was recalled to the Test team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in magnificent form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“Congratulations Fawad Alam and best wishes,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Meanwhile, Hafeez was retained by the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...