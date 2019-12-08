Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal congratulated Fawad Alam on being recalled to the Test team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in superb form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

congratulations to you & family.All the best wishes and prayers are with you. https://t.co/FNA69XUN61 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 7, 2019

“Congratulations to you and [your] family. All the best wishes and prayers are with you,” Kamran said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kamran was retained by the Peshawar Zalmi for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...