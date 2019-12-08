Which American President visited Pakistan to watch a Test match?

On this day 60 years ago, United States President Dwight Eisenhower watched a Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Karachi.

Eisenhower was present at the ground on the fourth day of the Test match, which ended as a draw.

Pakistan scored 104 runs for the loss of five wickets on the fourth day.

Eisenhower remains the only American President to have watched a Test match in Pakistan.

