Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that there is pressure on the national team to win the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

This is because the series will be historic as it will be Pakistan’s first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

In addition to this, Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 whitewash in the recent Test series against Australia.

“The series is important as it signals the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan after 10 years,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Results in this series are important for us as we have to somehow get back on the winning track.

“We have selected this team because we think we can form a match-winning combination from it.”

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

