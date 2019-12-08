Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has lavished praise on veteran batsman Fawad Alam, and said people can learn from his “hard work, perseverance and dedication”.

Misbah’s comments come after Fawad was recalled to Pakistan’s Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old, who has not played Test cricket since 2009, has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“Congratulations to Fawad Alam. His selection’s a reward for his continued hard work, perseverance and dedication. His selection isn’t only a lesson to emerging players but also a testament of our policy of valuing domestic cricket and rewarding consistent performers,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

