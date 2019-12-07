Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt congratulated batsman Fawad Alam on his return to the Test team, saying “deservingly you are back”.

Fawad is set to feature in his first Test match since 2009 after being picked in Pakistan’s team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old has been in sublime form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

All the best @iamfawadalam25 . Deservingly u r back . Make the most of it IA . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) December 7, 2019

“All the best Fawad Alam. Deservingly you are back. Make the most of it,” Salman, who was retained by the Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...