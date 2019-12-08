Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that Test captain Azhar Ali needs the support of everyone as he is currently going through a rough patch.

Azhar failed to have an impact in the recent two-Test series against Australia as he only mustered 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

Given that Azhar is one of the senior players in the Test squad, Misbah noted that he and the other selectors have to “show some trust” in him.

“A player (Azhar Ali) who has a 40-something average with 15 plus hundreds and has been a top performer in Tests, we have to show some trust. It’s not that he has scored in some specific conditions, he has made runs in Australia, England, West Indies,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “If we don’t support such players and quickly discard them then it’s difficult. Of course, we are looking at the long term future and who will be captain etc.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...