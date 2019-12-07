Azhar Ali admits he could be sacked as Pakistan’s Test captain?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has made it clear that he is “not afraid of losing [the] captaincy”.

Azhar’s comments come after Pakistan’s 2-0 loss in the two-Test series against Australia, which was the 34-year-old’s first assignment since replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test captain.

Azhar also failed to have an impact with the bat as he accumulated 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

With Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting next Wednesday, Azhar will be under pressure to lead the national team to victory, especially considering how important the series is.

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

“Both form and luck did not favour me during the tour of Australia. We will have to step out of the shadow of fear for better performances. I am not afraid of losing [the] captaincy. I will try to enforce my plans more completely,” Azhar was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

