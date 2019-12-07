Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan is preparing for his domestic comeback after being picked by the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft in Lahore on Friday.

Sharjeel was banned for five years for his involvement in a corruption scandal in the 2017 edition of the PSL, with two-and-a-half years being suspended.

However, he is now nearing the end of his rehabilitation program, with the final step involving him delivering an anti-corruption lecture to the Pakistan team before their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins next Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

The 30-year-old was picked by the Kings in the gold category of the draft.

Having been picked for next year’s PSL, the left-handed opening batsman is putting in the hard yards in the gym in order to ensure he is ready to make his presence felt when the tournament begins.

Sharjeel Khan continuing his journey back to cricket pic.twitter.com/EjB8nmjaaW — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 6, 2019

The 2020 edition of the PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The complete squads for the 2020 Pakistan Super League

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...