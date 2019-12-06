Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has admitted that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has “improved” and is “bowling with consistency”.

Azhar’s praise for Afridi comes after the 19-year-old was Pakistan’s best bowler during the recent two-Test series against Australia.

Afridi picked up five wickets at an average of 36.80.

“Shaheen Shah (Afridi) has improved, he was bowling with consistency. He did a lot of work on his fitness and on his bowling,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

