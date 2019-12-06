Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has acknowledged that opener Abid Ali is in good form, but stopped short of saying whether he will be picked for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Abid has represented Pakistan in four ODIs, but has yet to make his Test debut.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 32-year-old has amassed 307 runs in three matches for Sindh, which includes a score of 249 not out, at an average of 76.75.

Given that Pakistan lost 2-0 in their Test series against Australia, some changes could be made ahead of their clash with Sri Lanka.

“Abid Ali is one of our top first-class performers and he is in our plans, whenever we get a chance we will play him and he will hopefully play for a long time for Pakistan. We trust him as a very good opening batsman,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...