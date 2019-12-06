Azhar Ali reveals which Pakistan bowler has a ‘bright future’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali believes pace bowler Naseem Shah has a “bright future” ahead of him.

Azhar’s comments come after Naseem’s performance in the recently concluded Test series against Australia.

The 16-year-old made his international debut in the first Test in Brisbane and even dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154.

Despite not featuring in the second Test in Adelaide, many people, including current and former cricketers, were impressed with Naseem’s line, length and pace.

“Naseem Shah bowled well in [the] first Test and showed that he has a bright future,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

