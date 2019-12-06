Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Captain Azhar Ali has admitted that Pakistan is a “proud cricket nation and our pride is hurt” following the recent Test series against Australia.

Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 by the Baggy Greens as they lost the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs, and the second Test in Adelaide by an innings and 48 runs.

Azhar also insisted that Pakistan prepared for the series against Australia to the best of their ability.

“It was a disappointing series for us in Australia. We are a proud cricket nation and our pride is hurt by these losses,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Two innings defeats in Australia are not acceptable and there are no excuses for that.

“I believe we did our best preparation and went with positive intent but unfortunately sometimes, results aren’t according to your expectations.”

Pakistan will now be looking to bounce back in their upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins next week.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

