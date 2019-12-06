Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has admitted that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were the best two batsmen in the recent two-Test series against Australia.

Azam was Pakistan’s most successful batsman with 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Rizwan, meanwhile, accumulated 177 runs, which included a half-century, at an average of 44.25.

“Some positives from this tour, Babar Azam played brilliantly and Rizwan played well. The batsmen showed they can make runs in Australia,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

