Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has admitted that he and the rest of the national team will have to “figure out how to win Tests in Pakistan” during the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Given that many of the players in the team will be playing their first Test match in Pakistan, Azhar admitted that his side will have to be at their very best and can’t afford to underestimate Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will also be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss in the recent Test series against Australia.

“We have to figure out how to win Tests in Pakistan,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...