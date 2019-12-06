Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali noted that spinner Yasir Shah has been the country’s “number one bowler” and “has won us a lot of Tests in the last five years”.

Azhar’s comments come after Yasir was heavily criticised following Pakistan’s recent Test series against Australia, which they lost 2-0.

Yasir took four wickets in the two Tests at an average of 100.50, but surprisingly excelled with the bat as he was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 194 runs, which included his maiden Test century, at an average of 48.50.

“Yasir has been our number one bowler and has won us a lot of Tests in the last five years. Spinners never find it easy in Australia, even (Nathan) Lyon didn’t get wickets till the last innings,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Yes he has better control because he is used to those conditions. Not picking up new ball wickets is a big factor because you can’t build pressure on the other team.

“We thought Yasir will be effective at Adelaide because the ball was turning but they attacked him and he was under pressure throughout. Sometimes if you’re struggling, you can get support from the other end which helps you to get in a good frame of mind again but unfortunately we couldn’t take wickets at any time to put them under pressure.”

