Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that India captain Virat Kohli isn’t “in the same class as Sachin Tendulkar”.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in the world at the moment, but Razzaq doesn’t think he is as good as Tendulkar.

However, Razzaq praised Kohli as a “good player” and admitted that he “is performing consistently”.

“Look at Virat Kohli when he scores, he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but I don’t place him in the same class as Sachin Tendulkar, who was a different class altogether,” Razzaq told Cricket Pakistan as quoted by India Today.

