Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia seamer Jason Gillespie believes Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa was “thrown to the wolves” during the recent Test series against Australia.

Musa made his Test debut in the second Test in Adelaide and went wicketless as he conceded 114 runs off the 20 overs he bowled.

However, Gillespie feels that it was a “big ask” for the 19-year-old to produce something special against a top-notch Australian batting line-up.

“We saw Musa Khan, he’s only played (eight) first-class games. I think he was thrown to the wolves a little bit,” Gillespie was quoted as saying in a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter. “It was a big ask for a young seamer who had only played (eight) first-class games to come up, on a good surface in Adelaide, against a fantastic batting line-up. I think that was very tough for the young man.”

Gillespie also feels that Musa needs to play more first-class cricket in order to “learn and develop his game”.

“He needs more work at the first-class level to learn and develop his game. He’ll be better for the experience,” the 44-year-old said.

