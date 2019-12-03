Which Pakistan bowler really impressed Michael Hussey?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has revealed that he was really impressed with Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s performance in the Test series against Australia.

Afridi was Pakistan’s most successful bowler as he took five wickets in the two Tests at an average of 36.80.

Given what the 19-year-old did in the Test series, Hussey believes Afridi has a bright future ahead of him.

Mike Hussey "It's exciting to see some young fast-bowlers coming through for Pakistan. They're going to learn a lot from this experience. I've been impressed with Shaheen, he bowled well throughout the series and I think he's a very good Test bowler" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 3, 2019

“It’s exciting to see some young fast-bowlers coming through for Pakistan. They’re going to learn a lot from this experience. I’ve been impressed with Shaheen, he bowled well throughout the series and I think he’s a very good Test bowler,” Hussey was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...