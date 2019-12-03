Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that the pressure got to pace bowler Imran Khan during the Test series against Australia.

Imran only featured in the first Test in Brisbane, but took one wicket.

Overall, he finished with a bowling average of 73.

Despite this, Waqar believes that the 32-year-old is a “very fine bowler”.

“Imran Khan was bowling so well previously, unfortunately the pressure got to him, he’s a very fine bowler,” Waqar said on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast as quoted by PakPassion.

