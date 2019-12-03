Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is hopeful that Australia will tour Pakistan at some point in the future.

Azhar’s comments come after Pakistan toured Australia for a Twenty20 series, which they lost 2-0, and a Test series, where they were whitewashed 2-0.

With Pakistan hosting a historic Test series against Sri Lanka, Azhar is optimistic that other teams will see it is safe to travel to the country.

“We’re all hopeful that we will host Australia in the future. We had the PSL in Pakistan, the Sri Lanka and West Indies teams came there and Sri Lanka is now coming to Pakistan for Tests. So after that, hopefully other teams will see that Pakistan is safe to tour. Pakistanis are hungry to watch international cricket at home, we love cricket and love to see teams coming to Pakistan. Hopefully this is just the start,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...