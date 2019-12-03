Azhar Ali reveals which youngster is a ‘great prospect for Pakistan’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali believes teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah is a “great prospect for Pakistan”.

Naseem made his international debut in the first Test against Australia, where he dismissed opening batsman David Warner for 154.

The 16-year-old impressed a lot of people with his line, length and pace throughout the match.

“Young bowlers like Naseem Shah in the first Test showed he can be a great prospect for Pakistan,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I know (Muhammad) Musa is raw and young with less first-class experience but we have to give them time to build on it. They won’t play any cricket that is harder than this. We have [a] home series coming up and hopefully playing a tough series will be of benefit to us.”

