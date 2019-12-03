Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali believes batsman Babar Azam had a “breakthrough” series against Australia.

Azam was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the two-Test series as he amassed 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

The 25-year-old has had a lot of success in limited overs cricket, but that had not been reflected in his Test record prior to the series.

However, following his performance against Australia, Azhar thinks that Azam has silenced his critics.

“Babar has been tremendous in white-ball cricket and in the recent past, he’s been building up his Test stats as well,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “This series will be the breakthrough for him in Tests, we knew he’s a good enough player but sometimes if you score in tough conditions against a tough attack, it gives you an extra boost and belief that you will make bigger strides in Test cricket.

“So that’s one of the bigger positives, that Babar has stamped his place as a very good Test player as well. He’s been lovely to watch and I hope he can continue this form into the upcoming Test matches.”

