Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi had “fitness problems” before the Test series against Australia.

However, that didn’t stop Afridi from being the most successful Pakistan bowler in the two Tests as he took five wickets at an average of 36.80.

“Shaheen was coming back from some fitness problems,” Waqar said on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast as quoted by PakPassion.

Afridi will next be in action when Pakistan play Sri Lanka in a historic two-Test series that starts next week.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

