Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka “will be tough”.

Pakistan will go into the series after playing a Test series against Australia, in which they were whitewashed 2-0.

With Pakistan suffering innings losses in both Tests against the Baggy Greens, Misbah conceded that it “won’t be easy” when they go up against Sri Lanka, who have named a full-strength squad for the historic series.

“Sri Lanka have a strong team, they have announced a full-fledged squad,” Misbah said on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast as quoted by PakPassion. “Our bowling attack is inexperienced, there are some new faces after the retirements of (Mohammad) Amir, Wahab (Riaz) and Hasan Ali’s injury.

“The Sri Lanka series will be tough, we will have to play good cricket. You can’t say that since it’s a home series, it will be easy for us. Sri Lanka beat South Africa and their young bowling attack has been performing well, pace wise also they’re good. We will have to improve a lot to bring good results, it won’t be easy for us.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

