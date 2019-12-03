‘This is the time for me to leave a legacy’ – Which Pakistan star said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali believes that “this is the time for me to leave a legacy”.

Azhar noted that in order to do this, he has to lead by example with the bat, which is something he has not been doing as of late.

In the recent two-Test series against Australia, Azhar scored 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

However, the 34-year-old is confident he will bounce back and “create a culture which I believe can take Pakistan cricket forward”.

“I’ve been playing Test cricket for a long time and I feel that this is the time for me to leave a legacy and create a culture which I believe can take Pakistan cricket forward,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “For that, I need to perform and lead from the front but also keep things calm in the dressing room and convey what I’ve learned.

“I believe this is the right time for me to lead Pakistan. It’s a challenge with a young bowling attack but I think I’m ready to take it on, I’ll give my 100 percent for Pakistan.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...