Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has revealed that he gives bats to tailenders who score fifties during matches.

Spinner Yasir Shah stole the spotlight on the third day of the second Test against Australia as he struck a career-best 113.

However, even though Yasir scored his maiden Test century, Azhar only gave him one bat as he conceded 197 runs off the 32 overs he bowled at an economy rate of 6.15.

“Yasir Shah has gotten four to five bats as a gift. I always tell the tailenders that if you score a 50, I’ll give you a bat,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I said that to Yasir here like I told Amir before, but he scored a 100, but then he gave away 200 runs so I said I’m only giving you one bat because you’ve been so expensive.”

