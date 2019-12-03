Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has admitted that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has “grabbed his chance with both hands”.

Azhar’s comments come after Rizwan scored 177 runs in the two-Test series against Australia, which included a fifty, at an average of 44.25.

Rizwan came into the side for Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was dropped and sacked as Test and Twenty20 captain prior to the tour of Australia.

“Rizwan has been performing in first-class cricket for a few years and had a couple of good A tours, then made two hundreds in Australia in ODIs, so he’s been waiting,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Sarfaraz has been performing for Pakistan for a few years so we have healthy competition now.

“Rizwan grabbed his chance with both hands at the Gabba and the way he kept. His energy is always good for the team, he kept us up when we were down in the field, he’s a team man.”

