Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that he is worried about pace bowler Mohammad Abbas, spinner Yasir Shah and captain Azhar Ali following their performances in the Test series against Australia.

Abbas only featured in the second Test in Adelaide, but went wicketless, while Azhar scored 62 runs in the two Tests at an average of 15.50.

As for Yasir, he took four wickets at an average of 100.50. However, he was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 194 runs, which included a maiden Test century, at an average of 48.50.

With Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting on December 11 in Rawalpindi, Misbah admitted that is concerned about the trio’s form.

“It is a worry for us, Yasir and Abbas are our main bowlers and some of our main batsmen like Azhar, their form is also concerning for us,” Misbah said on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast as quoted by PakPassion.

“When you come and play in these conditions, it’s difficult for spinners. Lyon got wickets on the last day also, before that he had two wickets. In Asian conditions, Yasir’s performances have always been good and we’re looking forward to him stepping up there and performing well because he’s our main match-winner.

“We lacked a lot in the bowling department, we couldn’t build any pressure and dismiss the Australian batsmen, this has always been a problem for us here.”

