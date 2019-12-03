Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey noted that the Australian fans “thoroughly enjoyed watching” Pakistan batsman Babar Azam bat in the recent Test series.

Azam was Pakistan’s most successful batsman in the two-Test series against Australia as he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the second innings of the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a fantastic 97 in the first innings of the second Test in Adelaide.

Mike Hussey "Babar Azam has looked superb, he's looked in control, calm and clear with his gameplan. He's played really well and he's been great to watch. The Aussie fans have thoroughly enjoyed watching him bat and it was great to see him get a 100 at the Gabba" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 3, 2019

“Babar Azam has looked superb, he’s looked in control, calm and clear with his gameplan. He’s played really well and he’s been great to watch. The Aussie fans have thoroughly enjoyed watching him bat and it was great to see him get a 100 at the Gabba,” Hussey was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...