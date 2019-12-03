Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a few surprise picks in his playing XI for the national team’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The first surprise pick Latif made was all-rounder Aamir Yamin, who has never played Test cricket, but has featured in four ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Yamin, who last represented Pakistan in January 2018, has been playing for Southern Punjab in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season and scored 305 runs in five matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 61.

He has also taken seven wickets at an average of 40.28.

The second major surprise was 33-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who has never played for Pakistan before.

Nauman is currently the highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 46 victims in nine matches at an average of 23.04.

Overall, he has taken 216 wickets in 67 first-class matches at an average of 23.55.

Pakistan v Sri Lanka test series my playing XI @DrNaumanNiaz @mak_asif @shoaib100mph 1- Azhar Ali

2- Shan Masood

3- Babar Azam

4- Asad Shafiq

5- Fawad Alam

6- Haris Sohail / Amir Yamin

7- Mohammad Rizwan

8- Yasir Shah

9- Nauman Ali

10- Nasim /Abbas

11- Shaheen Afridi — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 2, 2019

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

