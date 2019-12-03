Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali believes that batsman Babar Azam is among the top five best players in the world right now.

Azhar’s comments come after Azam was one of the top performers for Pakistan in the recent two-Test series against Australia.

The 25-year-old was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the two-Test series as he amassed 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Given that he has also excelled in limited overs cricket, Azhar believes the world will know he is an “all-format batsman”.

“The world is going to know that he’s an all-format batsman and he’s probably top five in the world right now,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...