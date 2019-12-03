Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has hilariously said he was “glad that Yasir Shah didn’t fall” when the spinner was celebrating his maiden Test century.

Yasir scored a career-best 113 on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Azhar noted that everyone in the team thought Yasir was trying to copy Australia opener David Warner’s trademark leap in the air when bringing up his hundred.

While it wasn’t as smooth as Warner’s celebration, Azhar was thankful that Yasir didn’t hurt himself in the process of celebrating his incredible achievement.

“I am glad that Yasir Shah didn’t fall during his celebration,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We all said you tried to become David Warner, he tried to jump but his body didn’t allow him, he was so tired and he was cramping up. It’s fantastic to reach a milestone like this in your career.”

