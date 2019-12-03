Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Azhar Ali believes that the Test captaincy isn’t to blame for his disappointing performance with the bat in Pakistan’s recently concluded Test series against Australia.

Azhar scored 62 runs in the two Tests at a dismal average of 15.50. His highest score throughout the series was 39.

The 34-year-old admitted that he hasn’t been in good form as of late, but is optimistic that “one big innings will hopefully turn it around”.

“I wasn’t captain in South Africa so the captaincy is not the reason behind my lack of runs,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I know that I haven’t been making runs in the recent past, I’m working hard but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

“I do feel I was in good shape and the ball was coming onto my bat nicely but unfortunately I made mistakes on a few balls at the crease. I am feeling very confident at the crease in the match and the nets but unfortunately not making runs. One big innings will hopefully turn it around.”

