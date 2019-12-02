What batting advice has Ricky Ponting given Pakistan captain Azhar Ali?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting has advised Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali to take a bigger stride with his front foot when playing the ball.

Ponting’s comments come after Azhar was caught by Joe Burns at first slip off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood in the first innings of the first Test in Brisbane.

Azhar was dismissed in similar fashion in the ongoing second Test in Adelaide as he was caught by Steve Smith at second slip off the bowling of Mitchell Starc for nine runs on the third day.

Ricky Ponting explains how Azhar Ali could have avoided his dismissal with a simple change… #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/kb6jxchibn — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 30, 2019

“See the bat angle, it’s going across the line of the ball, looking to mid-wicket rather than mid-on. What we’ll see from side on, have a look how short (Azhar) is with his front foot movement. It’s actually drawing his foot back out of the way,” Ponting was quoted as saying by 7 Cricket on Twitter.

“What he’s done by not getting his foot close enough to the pitch of the ball, he’s given the ball longer to move away from him a fraction and that’s all it needed to do. (If) he takes a big stride towards that ball, he limits the movement, he’s going to be able to punch that down the ground.”

