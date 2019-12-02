Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting has noticed that when Pakistan opener Shan Masood is playing some shots, his bat face is “closed down”.

Ponting pointed this out when Masood attempted to drive a delivery from Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc.

Masood was looking to drive the ball to mid-off, but instead, the ball went towards mid-on.

🗣 Ricky Ponting explains how Shaan Masood's technique limits where he can hit the ball #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/RYWQ3rFX5t — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 2, 2019

“This ball should be going straight back past Mitchell Starc or to mid-off’s left. Because his bat face is very flat, by the time he makes impact look how closed down that bat face is,” Ponting was quoted as saying by 7 Cricket on Twitter.

“So as hard as he’s trying to hit that to mid-off, the bottom hand takes over, closes the bat face down and he drags it to mid-on.

“You can also see how short he is with his front foot movement, and because (of that) his back foot actually comes in to compensate.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: What batting advice has Ricky Ponting given Pakistan captain Azhar Ali?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...