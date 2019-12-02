Wasim makes shocking comments about Yasir Shah’s century

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Wasim, who is also part of the national selection committee, has downplayed spinner Yasir Shah’s maiden Test century.

Yasir stole the spotlight on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide with his career-best knock of 113, which came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

However, Wasim pointed out that Yasir was picked for his wicket-taking abilities rather than his batting.

“I am more concerned about Yasir’s poor bowling. His main job there is to take wickets and focus on his bowling. He’s a senior bowler and it’s a matter of concern that he’s struggling,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Geo News. “It’s okay that he scored a century, but his main job is to bowl well and take wickets for Pakistan.”

