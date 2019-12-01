Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has revealed that he envisioned himself batting “throughout the day” and scoring a hundred prior to the start of the third day of the second Test against Australia.

Yasir stole the spotlight on the third day in Adelaide as he scored a career-best 113, which came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

The 33-year-old added that he was talking to pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa about making a hundred in the morning.

“When we were on our way to the ground in the morning, I had this thought in my mind that I will bat throughout the day,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “And if I bat throughout the day, I will make a century. That was exactly what I was talking to my friends Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa about this morning. Then, I went to the nets and batted, and kept thinking about batting throughout the day.

“I tried my best to make sure I spend a lot of time at the crease. When you do that, you get set and you find batting becomes easier. It’s tough against this world-class Australian bowling attack, and to score a century against them was good.”

