Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch believes left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is the toughest Pakistan bowler he has ever faced.

Finch was asked the question by a fan on Twitter and provided an honest reply.

“Mohammad Amir is always tough to face!” Finch said.

And u are a gun batsman bhi😊😊 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 29, 2019

In response, Amir said: “And you are a gun batsman.”

