Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has heaped praise on spinner Yasir Shah for his “wonderful performance and resilience” during his knock of 113 on the third day of the second Test against Australia.

Yasir’s maiden Test century came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Afridi also noted that the 33-year-old has “made all leg-spinners proud”.

Special praise for Yasir Shah, what a wonderful performance and resilience, astonishing century, has made all leg-spinners proud 🙂 https://t.co/Na90eQgkiX — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 1, 2019

“Special praise for Yasir Shah, what a wonderful performance and resilience, astonishing century, has made all leg-spinners proud,” Afridi said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals which Pakistan star has “shown the world his class and pedigree”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...